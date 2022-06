The leader of the DUP has accused the EU of trying to “punish” businesses in the North.

The EU’s always said it wants to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Last week Brussels announced it’s taking legal action over the UK’s decision to unilaterally override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

European Commission vice-president, Maros Sefcovic, said the single market must be protected.

Jeffrey Donaldson claims their approach risks establishing a hard border in Ireland: