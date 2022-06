A Donegal Garda says Gardaí are not able to do their jobs without access to a working Garda car.

This week it emerged that the patrol car in Falcarragh has now reached end of life with no current plan to replace it.

President of the Garda Representative Association Garda Brendan O’Connor says he has raised the issue several times but it seems to be a fleet management issue.

He says Gardaí not having access to a working vehicle in 2022 is hard to fathom…