The Housing Minister remains confident Mica legislation will be passed before the Dail summer recess.

The Defective Concrete Blocks Bill will go through a shortened form of pre-legislative scrutiny tomorrow before it comes before the Dail and Seanad.

In responding to Sinn Fein’s Housing Spokesperson, Eoin O’Brion in the Dail this afternoon, Minister Darragh O’Brien believes the scheme has already been greatly enhanced: