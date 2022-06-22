LUH under pressure with 77 patients at Emergency Department today

Saolta has warned that the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy today, with as many as 77 patients admitted to the ED in Letterkenny today.

In a statement they said that a Covid outbreak at the hospital has added to the pressure at the facility, with 37 patients with the virus currently on wards there as well.

Saolta also said that they acknowledge delays in the Emergency Department are very difficult for patients and their families and would like to apologise for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause. They added that if your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP out of hours service, in the first instance.

Saolta statement in full: