MAG PRO believes Government acted in ‘bad faith’

The PRO of the Mica Action Group says the Government acted in bad faith by publishing the revised Defective Concrete Blocks Bill yesterday evening.

Michael Doherty says the latest version of the bill is the same one homeowners were shown last week – when they were given promises that their feedback would be added to an amended final version.

On Thursday, a shortened form of pre-legislative scrutiny of the bill is expected to be brought forward.

Michael Doherty says the Government’s priorities are completely wrong:

