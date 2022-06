The Dáil will today be told the ongoing closure of respite services is coming at a ‘significant human cost’ to carers.

The Independent Group will call for all respite beds to be immediately reinstated – after being closed due to the Covid crisis.

In a Dáil motion, it will say the number of people on waiting lists for respite care is ‘unacceptable’.

South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin, says family carers are being treated in a cruel way: