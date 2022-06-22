New Scoil Mhuire Stranorlar school building opened today

A local Councillor has welcomed the opening of the new school building at Scoil Mhuire in Stranorlar today.

The new state-of-the-art school building was opened today, with staff and students taking a symbolic walk from the old school campus to the new building.

The new Scoil Mhuire Stranorlar school building has 24 classrooms, a PE hall and a suite of resource rooms, all allowing the school to expand its capacity to 700 students in the coming years.

Cllr Patrick McGowan was at the school opening today – he says it was a fantastic event: