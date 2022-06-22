NW Athletes selected for Commonwealth and European’s

A number of Donegal athletes have been selected on national teams for upcoming major competitions.

The Finn Valley trio of Eilish Flanagan Roisin Flanagan and Sommer Lecky have been listed on the Northern Ireland team for the Commonwealth Games.

It’s a first selection for the Flanagan twins but it will be a second games fir Lecky who finished 10th in the High Jump in 2019 on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The Commonwealth Games start in Birminghan, England on 28th July.

Elsewhere Finn O’Neill of Lifford Strabane and Fintan Dewhirst of Tir Chonaill have been named on the Ireland U18 team for the European Championships.

O’Neill is the current record holder at his age in the Decathlon while Dewhirst will compete in the 400m hurdles.

The European’s take place in Jerusalem, Israel from July 4th to 7th.