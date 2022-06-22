Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund grants awarded to three Donegal focused projects

Vhi and the Irish Youth Foundation (IYF) have today announced details of the three projects awarded grants from the Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund.

Non-profit charity organisations who work with young people in Donegal, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny and Limerick were invited to apply for a share of the €85,000 Fund.

The winning organisations impacting young people in Donegal are Spraoi agus Spórt Family Centre, Turn2Me and spunout.

Spraoi agus Spórt Family Centre will use the funding for its ‘Hopeful Minds’ project – an early intervention mental health promotion programme that aims to build and strengthen resilience in young people and help them to recognise and manage anxiety.

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, will be delivering 20 mental health seminars for secondary students in schools in the six counties, including Donegal, where Vhi have offices.

spunout is Ireland’s youth information and support website and they will be developing a Mental Skills Hub: a library of resources accessible online and promoted to young people who want to strengthen their resilience by gaining a deeper understanding of their thoughts and feelings.

For more information about the Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund visit https://iyf.ie/grants/.