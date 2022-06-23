Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Population of Donegal increased by 4.5% since 2016

The population of Donegal has increased by 4.5%.

In Donegal the preliminary figures of the 2022 census show that the population on April 3rd was 166,321, up 7,129 since 2016.

It’s the joint lowest increase in the country.

The population included 83,946 females and 82,375 males. This is an increase of 7,129 (+4.5%) since 2016.

This was made up of a natural increase (ie births minus deaths) of 3,682 and an estimated net inward migration (ie population change minus natural increase) of 3,447.

The total housing stock in Donegal in April 2022 was 86,489.

This shows increase of 2,558 (+3%) since 2016. There were 9,851 vacant dwellings, which was 1,853 fewer than in 2016 (-15.8%).

This does not include holiday homes, of which there were 12,377.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 June 2022
unnamed
Entertainment, News

Harry Styles tells Dublin crowd he was head-butted in Tallaght

23 June 2022
AIB
News, Top Stories

AIB fined €96.7m for role in tracker mortgage scandal

23 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 June 2022
unnamed
Entertainment, News

Harry Styles tells Dublin crowd he was head-butted in Tallaght

23 June 2022
AIB
News, Top Stories

AIB fined €96.7m for role in tracker mortgage scandal

23 June 2022
288909271_144301784854063_8871729933454588558_n
Entertainment, News

Rege-Jean Page not returning to Bridgerton despite reports

23 June 2022
Donna-Marie source images (5)
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Instagram to require ID to verify age

23 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube