Derry City’s recent run of poor results came to an end as they returned to winning ways with a victory over UCD at the Belfield Bowl.

Will Patching got the only goal, a penalty and his ninth of the season, as City ended a run of eight games without a win.

City midfielder Joe Thomson told Kevin McLaughlin afterwards that it was good to get a victory again and he feels they have been playing better than some of their results have suggested.