Police investigating mystery road collision in Derry

Police in Derry are trying to determine the sequence of events that led to a badly damaged car being abandoned in a field on the Letterkenny Road this morning.

Police say they received reports this morning that just before 8am, a woman was observed at the vehicle – a grey-coloured Mercedes – but, when a member of the public approached her, she left the scene, taking a dog with her.

A man was also reported to have been at the scene and observed leaving. He is described as having worn a blue-coloured top and had a goatee. It’s reported the man was limping.

Police say they believe this man and woman were travelling in the vehicle, and can assist us with our enquiries. However, they say they also want to check on the couple’s welfare as they believe they may have sustained injuries.

Police are urging anyone in the area, before or around 8am, who may have seen the car or captured its movements on your dash cam to contact them.

They’ve also made a direct appeal to the man and woman who were observed at the scene of the incident to make contact.

Statement in full –

Police in Derry are making a specific appeal in relation to a road traffic collision reported this morning, Tuesday 5th July, in which a badly damaged car was reported abandoned in a field on Letterkenny Road.

It was reported, just before 8am, that a woman was observed at the vehicle – a grey-coloured Mercedes – but, when a member of the public approached her, she left the scene, taking a dog with her.

A man was also reported to have been at the scene and observed leaving. He is described as having worn a blue-coloured top and had a goatee and was reported to have been limping.

Sergeant O’Hara said: “We’re continuing with enquiries into this collision and to establish how this car ended up in a field. In particular, we’re working to locate the woman observed at the scene who had a dog and the man who was observed leaving the area. We believe, at this time, this man and woman were travelling in the vehicle, and can assist us with our enquiries, however, we also want to check on their welfare as we believe they may have sustained injuries.

“If you were in the area, before or around 8am today and believe you saw this vehicle, or may have captured its movements on your dash cam, we would ask that you get in touch with us. I would also make a direct appeal to the man and woman who were observed at the scene of the incident to contact us.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 297 of 05/07/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/