FinTrU announces 300 jobs for Letterkenny

FinTrU, a technologically-enabled Regulatory Solutions company, has announced the establishment of a European Delivery Centre in Letterkenny and the creation of 300 jobs over the next five years.

Established in 2013 and headquartered in Belfast, FinTrU designs technology-enabled solutions for Investment Banks across the world.

FinTrU currently employs more than 1,000 people worldwide with offices in Belfast, Derry/Londonderry, Dublin, London, Maastricht, and New York.

In March 2022, FinTrU was named by the Financial Times as one of Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies for the second year in a row.

This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

FinTrU Founder & CEO, Darragh McCarthy says he is extremely excited to announce the news of the expansion…

FinTrU is currently recruiting in the areas of compliance, legal and operations. To explore these opportunities, visit here.

FinTrU has also launched a graduate recruitment program, the FinTrU Financial Services Academy, with applications now being accepted.

Candidates will be considered from all degree disciplines.