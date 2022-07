A call has been made for remedial works to be carried out at a Letterkenny housing estate amid fears that vacant houses may attract anti-social behaviour.

Works had previously been carried out at Fairgreen Hill to improve the condition of the green area, walls in the estate and also the general appearance of vacant homes.

However, the work was stopped due to Covid-19.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle is urging the Council to carry out works to allay the fears of residents: