Listen: Declan Bonner on making the decision to step away from Donegal

Declan Bonner has stepped down as Donegal senior football manager.

His second spell in charge lasted five years, and saw Donegal win back-to-back Ulster titles in 2018 and 2019.

Since then, they lost two finals and were beaten by Derry in this year’s provincial decider, before an All Ireland qualifier loss to Armagh.

Declan said he couldn’t give the commitment again that the job requires, having spent most of the last ten years in management.

Speaking with Tom Comack, Declan said it wasn’t a hard decision to make in the end:

