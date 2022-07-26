Tributes paid to David Trimble

Tributes from across the political divide have been paid to David Trimble.

The tributes were led by the Taoiseach Michael Martin who said he played a pivotal role during negotiations around the Good Friday Agreement.

Figures from the political world both here and in the UK have been remembering one of the men were key to restoring peace to Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin highlighted his “long and distinguished career in Unionist politics” and the “crucial and courageous role” in the negotiations leading up to the Good Friday agreement in 1998.

DUP Leader Jeffery Donaldson said Mr Trimble was a “committed and passionate advocate for the Union, at a time when doing so placed a considerable threat to his safety.”

His successor as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Doug Beattie called him a “man of courage and vision” while Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill said he left a “legacy for which he and his family should be rightly proud”

His death comes almost two years after the passing of his fellow Nobel Peace Prize recipient John Hume as both men worked tirelessly to end hostilities and make Northern Ireland a safer place to live and work.