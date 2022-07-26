Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Tributes paid to David Trimble

Tributes from across the political divide have been paid to David Trimble.

The tributes were led by the Taoiseach Michael Martin who said he played a pivotal role during negotiations around the Good Friday Agreement.

Figures from the political world both here and in the UK have been remembering one of the men were key to restoring peace to Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin highlighted his “long and distinguished career in Unionist politics” and the “crucial and courageous role” in the negotiations leading up to the Good Friday agreement in 1998.

DUP Leader Jeffery Donaldson said Mr Trimble was a “committed and passionate advocate for the Union, at a time when doing so placed a considerable threat to his safety.”

His successor as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Doug Beattie called him a “man of courage and vision” while Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill said he left a “legacy for which he and his family should be rightly proud”

His death comes almost two years after the passing of his fellow Nobel Peace Prize recipient John Hume as both men worked tirelessly to end hostilities and make Northern Ireland a safer place to live and work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Nurse
News, Top Stories

Up 15,500 more hospital staff needed in next 13 years – ESRI

26 July 2022
speed camera
News, Top Stories

3 new speed cameras go live in Donegal today

26 July 2022
David Trimble
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to David Trimble

26 July 2022
cartheft
News, Top Stories

Warning as clever criminals using technology to steal keyless cars

26 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Nurse
News, Top Stories

Up 15,500 more hospital staff needed in next 13 years – ESRI

26 July 2022
speed camera
News, Top Stories

3 new speed cameras go live in Donegal today

26 July 2022
David Trimble
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to David Trimble

26 July 2022
cartheft
News, Top Stories

Warning as clever criminals using technology to steal keyless cars

26 July 2022
colm markey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Debate around carbon emissions focused on ideologies rather than science – MEP Colm Markey

26 July 2022
Paul-Mc-Devitt-Natural-3-1024x683
News, Top Stories

Watch Live! Monday Night Sessions

25 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube