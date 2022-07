Recent statistics have revealed that almost 70% of land in the Derry City and Strabane district is covered by mining concessions.

These concessions give private companies the rights to extract minerals from public lands, or carry out exploration of the area.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin has written to the Economy Minister to express deep concern at the figure.

She’s seeking a rethink in policy, saying the situation in Northern Ireland is very different to that in other similar areas……………