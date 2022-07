Over 15,000 people have been continuously on jobseeker’s allowance for at least 10 years.

According to the Department of Social Protection, they include more than 4,000 in Dublin.

Cork, Donegal, Galway, Louth and Wexford all have at least 700 each.

Brid O’Brien, from the Irish National Organisation of the Unemployed, says extra support is needed for these people: