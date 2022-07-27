Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 102 – Donnan Harvey, Gerard McCormick, Lee Gooch, Joe Gallagher & Colm Murray

This week’s Business Matters focuses on the “Derelict in Donegal and Beyond” conference that was held in Letterkenny last Friday.

Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to the conference organisers, Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Secretary, Donnan Harvey, and Letterkenny Tidy Towns Co-Chairman and owner of Magees Pharmacy, Gerard McCormick.

Ciaran also gets the views of property owner, Lee Gooch, Donegal County Council’s Heritage Officer, Joe Gallagher, and Architecture Officer with The Heritage Council, Colm Murray.

Listen back here:

