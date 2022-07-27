Deadlock continues over carbon emissions reduction

Coalition Party leaders have failed to break the deadlock over how much Ireland should reduce carbon emissions from agriculture by the end of the decade.

Talks ended without agreement last night, its unclear whether a deal can be reached in the short term.

Its expected the talks will resume this morning ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

The news comes as the The Rural Independent Group hit out at some rural Fine Gael TDs and Senators who they claim painted a picture of concern for farmers and then voted to give Eamon Ryan ‘carte Blanche powers to cut agricultural emissions.

Group Leader Mattie Mc Grath said they turned their backs on farmers when they needed them: