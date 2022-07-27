DSP colleagues wish Maggie Farrelly well ahead of All-Ireland final

Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, has extended his good wishes to staff member, Maggie Farrelly, who will referee Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies’ championship final between Meath and Kerry at Croke Park.

“Maggie joined Donegal Sports Partnership in 2018 as our education and training coordinator. Maggie is a key member of the Donegal Sports Partnership team, and she has also progressed through the ranks to become one of the leading referees in the county. Seeing how Maggie has developed over the years is a great example for others to follow. It’s a great honour for her to be taking charge of this weekend’s All-Ireland final and everyone involved with the Donegal Sports Partnership team extends their best wishes to Maggie. Sunday’s final promises to be a huge occasion.”

Last November, Maggie became the first female to take charge of a men’s senior county football championship final when she refereed Gowna and Ranor United at Kingspan Breffni Park.

This year, the Cavan official has refereed a number of high-profile games including the Lidl National Division One tie between Meath and Dublin in Navan, the TG4 Ulster Senior Championship clash between Armagh and Monaghan, and the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship round-robin fixture featuring Galway and Kerry.

Sunday will see Maggie Farrelly take charge of the senior ladies’ All-Ireland final for a second time – the Laragh United club woman also had the whistle for the 2014 decider between Dublin and Cork.