Former ED consultant stresses importance of road safety message

A former Emergency Department Consultant at Letterkenny University Hospital says if everyone heeds the message from road safety campaign launch that took place yesterday at the ATU campus in Letterkenny, lives will be saved and injuries prevented in Donegal.

Gerry Lane, who previously fronted an RSA TV campaign, says for every road death, there are twenty serious injuries which can have life changing effects on the individual themselves, as well as on their families.

He says the message is on that people have heard before, but it’s no less important for that……….

