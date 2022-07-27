Irwin brothers in the points at Brands Hatch

The Irwin brothers travelled to Brands Hatch for round 5 of the British Superbike Championship last weekend in the blistering English heatwave.

Rhys, racing on his Team Astro Supersport Triumph Factory supported bike had a solid Free Practice 1 and went on to Qualify well in the top 10. Race 1 & 2 saw finishes of 8th and 10th place respectively leaving him in good standing for Championship points.

” I’m very happy to get those finishes and points for the Championship, I struggled a bit with the heat, Rhys said. The team are still trying to get the chasis set up right for me and the pace is very fast here but I am heading now to Thruxton in two weeks time feeling confident”

Team R&R Racing had their most challenging weekend’s racing so far this season. Caolán had the top 10 pace in FP1 but unfortunately during qualifying his engine dropped a valve forcing him to retire early.

The team worked to change the engine but unfortunately couldn’t get the bike to the line in time for Race 1. Race 2 saw Caolán finish 13th.

“This was a frustrating weekend for sure, this track is one of my favourites so the situation with the bike was a shame. The Team pulled out all the stops to get me out for Race 2 but missing FP2 and bacause I missed Race 1, I had to start from the back of the grid so, for this weekend I was just aiming to get those points for the CHampionship. I’m feeling confident moving on to Thruxton in two weeks time. Its a fast circuit and I can’t wait to get out again.”

Thanks as always to all the boys sponsors RK Racing, Wesley Regan, Motorcycling Ireland, Mondello Park, Shark Helmets, LS2 Helmets,Principle Insurance, Frey Daytona, James Gallagher Oasis Bar and restaurant and Snugburough Letterkenny & Mondello Supporters Club.