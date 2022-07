A leading lawyer in Mauritius claims a ‘hefty’ cash reward is needed to try to solve Michaela McAreavey’s murder.

The Tyrone school teacher was killed while on honeymoon on the holiday island in 2011.

No one has ever been convicted of the 27-year-old’s murder – after two hotel workers were cleared 10 years ago.

Former attorney general of Mauritius, Rama Valayden, says a fresh look at the case is needed: