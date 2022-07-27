PSNI appeal for witnesses to Sion Mills collision

Police in Strabane, investigating a serious road traffic collision in Sion Mills shortly before 1.50 yesterday afternoon are appealing for witnesses.

The two-vehicle collision on Melmount Road involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the driver of the van was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance for treatment. Police say at this time, his injuries are believed to be life changing.

Strabane based Inspector Ken McDermott says as part of their enquiries, the PSNI have spoken to a number of witnesses, and they are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred, or captured the collision on their dash cam to get in touch if they haven’t spoken to police already.

They are asked to call 101, quoting reference number 953 of 26/07/22.

Melmount Road was closed for several hours yesterday as officers dealt with the collision, conducted a technical examination of the scene, and then prepared for the road to be cleared. Inspector McDermott has thanked all those affected by the closure for their patience.