Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

PSNI appeal for witnesses to Sion Mills collision

Police in Strabane, investigating a serious road traffic collision in Sion Mills shortly before 1.50 yesterday afternoon are appealing for witnesses.

The two-vehicle collision on Melmount Road involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the driver of the van was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance for treatment. Police say at this time, his injuries are believed to be life changing.

Strabane based Inspector Ken McDermott says as part of their enquiries, the PSNI have spoken to a number of witnesses, and they are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred, or captured the collision on their dash cam to get in touch if they haven’t spoken to police already.

They are asked to call 101, quoting reference number 953 of 26/07/22.

Melmount Road was closed for several hours yesterday as officers dealt with the collision, conducted a technical examination of the scene, and then prepared for the road to be cleared. Inspector McDermott has thanked all those affected by the closure for their patience.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Tyrone PSNI search for man missing from Cookstown

27 July 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of RTC in Stranolar

27 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 July 2022
psni accident
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for witnesses to Sion Mills collision

27 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Tyrone PSNI search for man missing from Cookstown

27 July 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of RTC in Stranolar

27 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 July 2022
psni accident
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for witnesses to Sion Mills collision

27 July 2022
police
News, Top Stories

PSNI officer suspected of sharing photos of man who died by suicide

27 July 2022
MEAI 1pm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Basic income for the arts has been delayed again

27 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube