Review of coercive control legislation needed – Dr Hainsworth

There’s calls for a review of coercive control legislation.

The manager of the Donegal Domestic Violence Centre believes there needs to be an overhaul due to the amount and high level of complexity of cases coming forward.

Yesterday, Garda Paul Moody was jailed for coercively controlling his ex-girlfriend.

From 2017 to 2020, he bombarded her with tens of thousands of abusive messages, often expressing his hope that she would die from the cancer she was battling.

Dr Marie Hainsworth, Manager believes the victim needs to be put first: