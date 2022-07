The PSNI is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who is missing from Co. Tyrone.

47 year old Damien Heagney has gone missing from Cookstown and police say they are increasingly concerned for his well-being.

Damien is described as 5″10, of stocky build and is said to have links to the Tyrone and Fermanagh areas.

Anyone with any information on Damien’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.