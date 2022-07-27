Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Work has begun on new Fort Dunree visitor experience

Donegal County Council, Fáilte Ireland and Fort Dunree Military Museum Co. Ltd officially commenced initial work on the new Fort Dunree visitor experience. The initial design team meeting took place at the site on Wednesday 20th July 2022.

The development of the Fort Dunree Visitor Experience was allocated €9.3million by Fáilte Ireland under the 2021 Platforms for Growth 1 – Heritage and Cultural Attractions capital investment scheme, with an additional €3.2million in match funding committed by Donegal County Council, providing a total project investment of €12.5 million.

The project is due to be developed over the next 18 months, with construction expected to commence in late 2023/early 2024.

