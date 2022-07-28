Council discusses proposal to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Drumboe Martyrs

Plans are to be drawn up for a special commemoration in Stranorlar next year to mark the 100th anniversary of the Drumboe martyrs.

On March 14th 1923, four Republicans, Charles Daly, Daniel Enright, Sean Larkin and Timothy O’ Sullivan were shot by Free State soldiers in retaliation for the death of a National Army soldier in an ambush.

At this week’s meeting of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District. Cathaoirleach Cllr Patrick McGowan said he would like an inclusive and sensitive commemoration coordinated by the full council, in conjunction with the MD.

He says the Drumboe area is a very important one for whole county……….