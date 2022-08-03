Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Ballyliffin hosting R&A Home Internationals

The R&A Womens and Mens Home Internationals start today at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

The very best amateur golfers in Great Britain and Ireland will do battle over the 6937-yard championship Old Links.

9-man teams from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales will play against each other in a round robin format over the next three days.

Ireland are the defending mens champions while England will look to defend their title in the women’s.

Each match will consist of morning foursomes and afternoon singles games.

The overall winner is the country with the highest number of match points.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_5439
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mother warns of dangers of Murder Hole Beach after daughter’s dramatic rescue

3 August 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes report into residential centre in Donegal

3 August 2022
leona lewis
Entertainment, News

Leona Lewis announces birth of baby girl

3 August 2022
glenveagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local councillor welcomes application for overflow car park in Glenveagh

3 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_5439
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mother warns of dangers of Murder Hole Beach after daughter’s dramatic rescue

3 August 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes report into residential centre in Donegal

3 August 2022
leona lewis
Entertainment, News

Leona Lewis announces birth of baby girl

3 August 2022
glenveagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local councillor welcomes application for overflow car park in Glenveagh

3 August 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

3 August 2022
siptu2017
Audio, News, Top Stories

Industrial action looms for public sector workers

3 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube