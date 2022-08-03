Ballyliffin hosting R&A Home Internationals

The R&A Womens and Mens Home Internationals start today at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

The very best amateur golfers in Great Britain and Ireland will do battle over the 6937-yard championship Old Links.

9-man teams from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales will play against each other in a round robin format over the next three days.

Ireland are the defending mens champions while England will look to defend their title in the women’s.

Each match will consist of morning foursomes and afternoon singles games.

The overall winner is the country with the highest number of match points.

