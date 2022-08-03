Donegal gears up for Harvest Rally

The Donegal Motor Club have announced details of this years Harvest Stages Rally.

The event, which is counting rounds of both the Border Rally Championship and the National Rally Championship will held on Saturday the 8th of October and will be based in the Falcarragh, Gortahork areas.

There will be three stages done three times with over 100 stages kilometres for the competitors.

Centralised service will be based in Falacarragh with hq is at Teac Bhille in Gortahork.

Managing director of Teac Bhillie, Damien Whoriskey says “Motorsport has been a passion of mine for many years and it’s a privilege for Teach Bhillie to be this year’s Main sponsor. We are delighted to have such a high-profile event in the area of Chloich Cheann Fhaola. We are looking forward to supporting the organising committee to make the event as successful as we can. We wish the competitors and the supporters all the best for this year’s rally”.

Clerk of the Course for the event is Tony Boyle and regulations will be available towards the end of the month.

Further enquiries can be made to secretaryharvestrally2022@gmail.com or by calling/texting 0877700015.