HIQA publishes report into residential centre in Donegal

HIQA has published a review into a HSE run residential centre in Donegal for people with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities.

Tus Nua is a new centre, supporting three full time and one part time residents.

This inspection found that overall, residents received good service, and their independence was supported.

However, improvement was needed in the areas of staff training, behaviour support plans and risk assessments.

Management at the centre say a number of the issues identified have already been addressed, and protocols are being reviewed and updated.

The full report can be accessed at https://www.hiqa.ie/system/files?file=inspectionreports/8146-tus-nua-29-april-2022.pdf

