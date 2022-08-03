Industrial action looms for public sector workers if pay disputes aren’t resolved by the end of the month.

Health, local authorities, education and semi-state sector workers are set to begin balloting for industrial action on August 29th if new pay talks with the Government fail.

Previous talks broke down between union negotiators and the Government in June – SIPTU announced the ballot ahead of the Workplace Relations Commission’s invite to fresh talks.

SIPTU Deputy General Secretary John King says a compromise is needed: