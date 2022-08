Jude Gallagher of the Two Castles club in Newtownstewart will fight for a medal today at the Commonwealth Games in Birminghan.

Gallagher will fight Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain in the featherweight quarter finals after 7pm.

Jude will be guaranteed at least a bronze if he wins later.

Already in the competition, Gallagher has had a round 1 tko win and in his opener on Sunday he started with unanimous decision victory.