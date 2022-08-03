Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Local councillor welcomes application for overflow car park in Glenveagh

A local councillor has welcomed a planning application for a ‘much needed’ temporary overflow car park at Glenveagh National Park.

The Department of housing local government and heritage has submitted a planning application for the development of a temporary overflow car park including all ancillary site works adjacent to existing visitor centre car park.

In 2021, the car park reached maximum capacity 24 times last year and there has been several call for increased parking at the park.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says the overflow car park is greatly needed to facilitate the increased level of visitors the park is getting…………..

