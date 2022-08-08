Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ireland’s energy supply “extremely vulnerable” this winter – former ESB head

The former head of the ESB has warned Ireland is extremely vulnerable when it comes to energy security this winter.

Don Moore says we’re the worst prepared country in Europe, and hopes we can ‘scrape through’ the coming months.

It comes as the country’s energy regulator – the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities – is considering setting high tariffs on large consumers and data centres.

The Mail reports the CRU also said ‘margins will remain tight’ as emergency generators will not be available for the winter.

