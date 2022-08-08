Number of houses sold for over €1 million in Donegal increases

There’s been a boom in sales of million euro plus houses despite the cost of living crisis.

Figures obtained by the Irish Independent show that 178 houses across the country sold for more than 1 million euro in the first 6 months of this year, up from 129 in the same period last year.

Donegal had the fifth most such sales in the country, with four homes going for over a million here in the period up to the end of June

There was a 78% increase in the number of homes selling for over one million euro in Wicklow compared to the year before and there was a 44% rise in Dublin.