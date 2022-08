Irish nurses who cannot cope with overcrowding and staff shortages in hospitals are choosing to emigrate or retire.

The INMO says retention of nursing staff continues to be a problem, with many young nurses emigrating since the return of international travel.

A survey last year found 68 per cent of the nurses’ union members were considering leaving the profession after working through the pandemic.

INMO deputy general secretary Edward Matthews says it’s being felt across all age-groups.