A new 30% tax rate suggested to help cost of living crisis

A new 30% tax rate would benefit over one million people.

Its been suggested as a way to ease the cost-of-living crisis for middle income earners, with a number of Government Ministers said to be in favour of the move.

The Department of Finance will today publish it’s Tax Strategy Group papers, outlining the options for next months budget, with one of the papers suggesting the 30% rate would benefit 1 million Irish tax payers if implemented.

Business Editor Joe Lynham says Irish tax rates don’t compare well with our neighbours.