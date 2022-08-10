Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Comedian goes ahead with show with only one audience member

Image: @RobinGrainger on Twitter

The show must go on. The Irish Mirror reports comedian Robin Grainger at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe decided to go ahead with his show despite only one person showing up.

The comedian from Aberdeenshire in Scotland, still performed his hour long set, reducing his one and only audience member Mike Cass from Leicester to tears.

The show almost sold out the next day after people heard about the single audience member the day before.

Robin took to Twitter to share his thanks for the reaction the story has gotten online:
“From one person to 275k views, 1000 new followers and global news in 4 days! Unreal. Thank you all so much! ”

The Edinburgh Fringe is the world’s largest arts festival, which runs until the 29th of August.

