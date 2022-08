Ireland is over the peak of the current wave of COVID-19, according to the HSE.

The number of patients in hospital has dropped significantly over the last month, while the amount of positive antigen test being recorded is down.

It comes as over 50s will be invited to book a second booster vaccine this month, with people 60 and over able to book appointments from next Monday.

Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry, says the signs are the current wave is slowing down……….

Booster timetable –