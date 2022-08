A Donegal beach has been recognised as one of the best places in the UK and Ireland to go sea swimming.

Dooey beach, in the West of the County has been voted ninth best “wild swimming spot” by Ocean Bottle.

6 Irish beaches have appeared in the top 20 with Keem beach on Achill Island in Co Mayo named number 1.

Travel editor with the Irish Independent, Pól Ó Conghaile, says the beach is one of Ireland’s best kept secrets: