Donegal Gardaí warning of ‘one ring scam’

Gardai in Donegal have issued a warning over a one ring scam.

Gardai have received recent reports that missed calls are being received from a (+94) prefix number.
The scam known as a WANGIRI SCAM or a one ring scam involves a phonecall which rings once.
Once the caller returns the missed call, they will be re-routed to premium rate number overseas and will be subsequently billed exorbitant rates for the privilege of listening to pre-recorded messages.
Gardai are advising people to ignore the call and do not return it.
