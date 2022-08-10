Donegal student may have to sleep in car due to accommodation crisis

A Donegal councillor says more needs to be done to provide student accommodation after being contacted by concerned parents whose son may have to sleep in his car.

The young man has been searching for a place to stay in Cork ahead of starting college in September.

However, he has been unable to secure accommodation and is now considering sleeping in his car for the term.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiollaspeig was contacted by the student’s mother and has called on more to be done to help struggling students..