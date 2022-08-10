Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps and Derry City have previously postponed games now rescheduled

Finn Harps previously postponed clash against Bohemians which was originally set for 10th June will now be played on Saturday 24th September at 4pm at Finn Park.

Derry City have also had their game against Shelbourne, fixed to be played on Monday 29th August, 7:45pm at Tolka Park.

Those games are two of five SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixtures that have been rescheduled.

The others see, Sligo Rovers and Dundalk’s game will now be played on Monday 29th August, 7:45pm at The Showgrounds, Bohemians game against St. Pat’s will be played on Monday 29th August, 7:45pm at Dalymount Park and Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, will be played Sunday 21st August, 7:00pm at Tallaght Stadium

