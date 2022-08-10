Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Fraudsters targeting thousands of customers switching banks

Businesses and consumers are being warned to be on alert as fraudsters target the thousands of customers who are switching banks.

The FraudSmart warning comes as it was revealed that in the first six months of this year – text message scams conned people out of € 1,700 each on average.

In the business world – invoice fraud – where fraudsters convince companies that a client has changed bank account – is costing companies an average € 14,000.

Niamh Davenport – head of financial crime with the Banking & Payments Federation – says companies need to be extra vigilant…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money
Audio, News, Top Stories

A new 30% tax rate suggested to help cost of living crisis

10 August 2022
Scam Computer Keys Showing Swindles And Fraud
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fraudsters targeting thousands of customers switching banks

10 August 2022
esb networks
News, Top Stories

Major electrical fault reported in Killybegs

10 August 2022
vaccine 6
Audio, News, Top Stories

Timetable for over 50’s to receive their Covid-19 booster jab confirmed

10 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

money
Audio, News, Top Stories

A new 30% tax rate suggested to help cost of living crisis

10 August 2022
Scam Computer Keys Showing Swindles And Fraud
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fraudsters targeting thousands of customers switching banks

10 August 2022
esb networks
News, Top Stories

Major electrical fault reported in Killybegs

10 August 2022
vaccine 6
Audio, News, Top Stories

Timetable for over 50’s to receive their Covid-19 booster jab confirmed

10 August 2022
Capture
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal student may have to sleep in car due to accommodation crisis

10 August 2022
rental2
News, Top Stories

Rent prices in Donegal increased by 18.5%

10 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube