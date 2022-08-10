High fire risk warning issued for Donegal

A condition orange high fire risk warning has been issued for Donegal.

The notice will remain in place until midday Tuesday August 16th.

Donegal County Council is appealing to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires.

The fire danger notice has been issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation exist.

Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately.

The Council is also urging people not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.

House holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property while cleared areas should be maintained free of vegetation and combustible material.