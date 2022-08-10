Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ireland has one of the highest mortgage rates in the Eurozone

Ireland continues to have one of the highest mortgage rates in the Eurozone.

However, according to new data from the Central Bank of Ireland, the gap between rates in Ireland and the rest of Europe has narrowed significantly over the past few months.

The average interest rate on a new mortgage in June was two-point-six-eight per cent, second only to Greece.

Ireland was the only country in the Eurozone to see a fall in its mortgage rates for a second month in a row.

All other countries saw a rise in their average rate.

