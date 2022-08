The IRFU has confirmed it is banning transgender women from playing women’s contact rugby.

The union has changed its gender participation policy to exclude trans women, despite the ban only affecting two registered players in the entire country.

The IRFU claims they’ll continue to be “inclusive as they can be” – however the move has come under intense criticism from many, who say the policy is unfairly targeting transgender people without any credible reasoning for the ban to be in place.