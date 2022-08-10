Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
MyMind offering free counselling to people affected by mica

A mental health organisation is offering free counselling to people who have been affected by mica and the defective blocks crisis.

Anyone affected can access free counselling, psychotherapy and psychological support sessions through the service offered by MyMind.

MyMind’s Free Counselling Project is funded by the Department of Health and was officially launched back in February to support those experiencing long-term effects of Covid-19.

The project was designed specifically with the flexibility to extend to other groups that may be in need, and the Department of Health has duly committed to the wider efforts in supporting Ukrainian refugees, and the defective concrete blocks scheme.

The service currently does not have a base in the North West, but sessions are available online and the organisation is open to collaborating with local mental health support providers in Donegal.

Tom Hanratty of MyMind says uptake has been slow, however, he is hopeful that more people will take up the counselling…

 

 

